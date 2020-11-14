Belmont man gunned down while on a job

A 45-year-old man was murdered when he went to do a job in Belmont on Saturday.

According to police, Kevin Danglade, of San Francois Valley Road, and two men went to an area in Belmont, known as Beecham Coco, when they were attacked. They received a call about 2.30 pm for a job for them to do and drove to the location.

One of the men was negotiating the payment for the job. As he turned to get a receipt book from the car, driven by Danglade, a gunman opened fire on all three.

Danglade was shot and died in driver's seat. The negotiator was shot in the back while the third man escaped uninjured. No motive was given for the attack.

The injured man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he is warded.