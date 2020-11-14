68 more inmates test positive for covid19

Less than a week after 18 prisoners at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca tested positive for covid19, 68 more tested positive on Thursday.

A release on Saturday from the TT Prison Service said a team of medical experts tested 222 people including inmates and staff members on Thursday.

Arrangements were made with the Ministry of Health to have all contacts, as well as people in the surrounding housing areas tested in light of the 18 positive cases on November 6.

"Parallel to the testing, logistics were being considered and drafted with an anticipation of at least one-quarter of the sample size returning positive results," the release said.

"Several matters placed on the board included provisional housing areas, prisoner risk assessment, transport/ transfers and staff management."

The release quoted acting Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan, referring to the situation is an unsettling one. But all avenues are being explored to protect the rest of the population.

"Another factor of grave concern is the safety and well-being of staff members, who are also affected," it said.

Welfare officers are expected to contact the next of kin of the affected people and advised them accordingly. All affected will continue to be monitored and observed as all safety precautions continue to be in full effect.

The Prison Service, despite the challenges faced during this time, will continue to function in the most resourceful and effective manner possible, while maintaining the balance between health and security.