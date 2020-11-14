16 months' hard labour for Las Lomas man held with shotgun

A 40-year-old Las Lomas man who was arrested for the possession of a home-made shotgun on Wednesday appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate on Friday to answer the charge.

Police said Anand Singh of Chin Chin Road, Las Lomas No 1, was charged for the possession of the weapon on Wednesday and appeared before senior magistrate Adrian Darmanie on Friday.

Singh pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 16 months' hard labour.

Police said Singh was arrested by members of the Northern Division Task Force West and the Northern Division Intelligence Team.

WPC Mings made enquiries.