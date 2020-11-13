Will the apology help UNC leader?

THE EDITOR: It is reported that political leader of the UNC, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has apologised to Sir Keir Starmer, political leader of the Labour Party in the UK, after her congratulatory message to the president-elect of the US, Joe Biden.

The unprecedented copied statement (plagiarism) has pitted people for and against the opposition leader and has brought her into disrepute.

Persad-Bissessar is a prominent lawyer and experienced politician and should have known better. In fact, political leaders normally have a cadre of lawyers or advisers to validate or sign off on statements before dissemination. However, this apparently did not happen before being posted on Facebook.

The decent thing would have been to immediately apologise – which she did after discovery, but it had already infuriated a lot of people in TT and elsewhere.

The damage done remains as a stain on Persad-Bissessar and will most likely have serious repercussions on her attempt to retain leadership of the UNC.

To apologise and say mea culpa is but a bandage. Will it be enough to see her through the leadership hurdle after 11 election loses? We wait and seen.

JAY RAKHAR

New York