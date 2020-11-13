UNC MP: Nurses need extra pay for extra stress

Dr Rai Ragbir

MP for Cumuto/Manzanilla Dr Rai Ragbir has called on Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to ensure nurses are properly equipped and compensated for their duties.

His statement came as World Diabetes Day was being observed on November 14, with the theme The Nurse and Diabetes.

Ragbir said because of covid19 there had been additional stress and challenges, owing to the parallel health care system.

He said, “The responsibilities of nurses have doubled. I call on the health minister to reassess the crucial role that nurses play in the care of patients, and to bring their remuneration packages in line with global standards, as nurses make the difference.

“Nurses face the real possibility of suffering from exhaustion, both physical as well as mental...given the demands brought on by the covid19 pandemic.”

Ragbir also called on government to mark November 14 with an aggressive and sustained national education strategy, so that citizens were aware of the repercussions associated with diabetes, as a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower-limb amputation.

He said, “I have seen and witnessed first-hand the many obstacles and set-backs they (nurses) encountered in reaching out to their patients, particularly relating to health and safety issues, but they continue to persevere with utmost confidence, competence and resilience, and most of all commitment to the patients whom they serve.”

He said the population also needs to be vigilant and exercise restraint in eating sweets, mentioning the "sheer coincidence" that Divali is being celebrated on World Diabetes Day.

And while he acknowledged the work of the Diabetes Association in advocating healthy lifestyles, he noted government’s responsibility also to promote healthy living.

“Government cannot sit idly by and allow the country’s human resources to (be whittled) away by the devastating impact of diabetes; now is the time to implement a national action plan to reduce overweight and obesity, two leading causes of diabetes”

He said there should be a comprehensive national diabetes registry, "as education and knowledge are key to combatting this deadly human condition.”

Ragbir added that the UN has said that in the current world health system, nurses accounted for over half the global health workforce.

“They do outstanding work to support people living with a wide range of health concerns. People who either live with diabetes or are at risk of developing the condition need their support too.”