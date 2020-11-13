UN agency cuts help for Venezuelan refugees

In this 2019 file photo, Venezuelans line up to collect their registration cards outside the Ministry of National Security building on lower Richmond Street in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced a cut in its economic aid programme this week.

The change was announced in an e-mail sent to all registered asylum seekers in TT.

“From now on, the programme applies exclusively to people registered with UNHCR who face serious risks to their health, physical integrity or circumstances which seriously threaten their family,” said the e-mail.

The changes are due to the limited economic resources available.

“We will only be able to help a reduced number of people,” it said.

Recipients' eligibility for financial assistance will now be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the UNHCR and Living Water Community protection team.

This process will be part of the regular case management and follow-up of protection interventions, so refugees no longer need to call or message the UNHCR hotlines to make a request.

UNHCR uses cash assistance interventions to provide protection, assistance and services to displaced people to meet a variety of needs. The assistance had been granted to each refugee in financial need every six months.

The Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants endorsed by the UNHCR, according to data provided by the governments of receiving countries, said this week that up to October 5,448,441 Venezuelans had migrated. Of these, 24,000 were reportedly in TT.