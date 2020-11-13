Umi and Scrunter Parangin’

-

SOCA singer Umi Marcano and Irwin “Scrunter” Reyes Johnson are parangin. The pair released We Parangin which is a mixture of soca parang with dancehall which was recorded at West Coast Beatz Studio, Petit Valley.

It took about a year and a half from conception to creation and eventual release last month.

In WhatsApp responses to Newsday, Marcano said the melody of the song came to him in June last year while he was looking for some snacks in his pantry. He said he felt the need to pay attention to the voice inside him that kept saying do a parang. However, he did not want to do the traditional parang style. He wanted to do a parang, “emblematic of his West Coast Beatz production studio.”

The verses for the song were built and then a choir included, “to give the song the body it needed.”

The song was completed in December last year with only Marcano on it but his management decided to save it for Christmas 2020, “because releasing it just a week before Christmas in 2019 would not have given it the time to really build on listeners.”

During the covid19 lockdown in April-May the song was revisited and more live instruments like the cuatro, Spanish guitar and marac were added.

“The percussionist Ryan Gino Eugene and guitarist Steven Chance came to the studio three times in 2020 to bless the song with their live instruments,” Marcano said.

When the track was ready in September Marcano’s management contacted Scrunter.

“We reached out to Scrunter by visiting him at his business place, Scrunter's Forest on the Toco Road. He listened to the riddim and fell in love with it instantly. A day later he called and said he was ready with his verse and he went West Coast Beatz studio to record.”

He went into the studio on October 7 and a decision was made to hold back Marcano’s original verses for the December remix. It was felt that Scrunter's verses were more appropriate for the covid times.

"Sanitise dem one by one, before dey come an drink yuh rum," Scrunter sings in We Parangin.

“It is our social responsibility as artists to ensure parranderos adhere to the covid19 guidelines, as this is a Christmas like none before it,” Marcano said.

We Parangin is available on all platforms such as iTunes, Tunecore and Spotify and Marcano is on Instagram @umimarcano.