Tylah releases Misery

Tylah Head, who has been singing on TT stages since her childhood, has released her first single titled Misery. -

TWO years after graduating from the Academy of the Performing Arts (APA) at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), alumna Tylah Head has released her first single entitled Misery.

The pop song, which she wrote and was produced by Emaye, is now available on several streaming platforms including Tik Tok, Spotify and Itunes.

In a media release Head said she always wanted to sing. "As a child I was exposed to various singing artists and all types of musicians by my mother. So when the opportunity came to sign up for the APA degree programme I did the audition and was very happy to have been accepted."

The 25-year-old soprano has been influenced by Sade, Lianne La Havas, John Mayer and Adele.

Head spent her formative years quietly observing from the sidelines as older sister LeAndra performed on multiple stages, until the APA's talent show in her freshman year introduced her to the big stage. In 2016 she teamed up with LeAndra for an operatic duet and sang Barcarolle by Jacques Offenbach at the National Music Festival, earning them the Anne Fridal cup in that category.

Since then Tylah has done many duets with her sister, and has performed as a back-up vocalist for Tamicco "Spicey" Moore, Selvon "Mistah Shak" Noel, as well as late calypsonian Winston "Shadow" Bailey.

“During my development as an artist, I’ve been inspired by the classic sounds of Nat King Cole to more modern sounds like that of James Blake who is really experimental. While I love jazz expressions I'm really into alternative fusion music because I find it hard to stick to one thing and don’t want to feel limited to one genre because I connect to so many of them," she said.

"From a young age I started writing lyrics to songs based on my own experiences and what I saw in the lives of close friends and family. Now I’m getting a chance to put my thoughts out and truly create. It’s terrifying but I love it."