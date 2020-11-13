Time to fire that bungling team, Kamla

THE EDITOR: I refer to what is a lame attempt by the UNC’s communications team to explain away its blatant attempt at plagiarism as a “serious mistake.”

To describe the offending congratulatory letter to US president-elect Joe Biden as a “draft version of the communication we recommended as a template” is an admission of the incompetence associated with lack of original thought and lack of creativity of the communications team.

To say the plagiarised draft “should obviously not have been posted” is an admission of the bungling of the team.

To say the plagiarised post should not have been “edited in an attempt to address the original mistake” is an admission to an attempt to cover-up a recognised wrongdoing and points to the lack of honesty of the communications team.

Yet again, the people around Kamla Persad-Bissessar – those she trusts to have her back – have betrayed that trust and in so doing subjected her to ridicule and public odium. Their acceptance of responsibility rings hollow in the absence of consequences for such a serious act of betrayal. It is, in part, what continues to make the UNC unattractive to the electorate.

It’s time for the UNC leader to fire her entire bungling, incompetent, dishonest communications team.

ANIL GOORAHOO

via e-mail