THE EDITOR: We were recently plunged into mourning and now painfully accept that one of the brightest, finest, and most profound young men, former councillor for Belmont North and West (Port of Spain City Corporation) Akil Durham has suddenly passed. Durham served in 2016-2019.

Durham has most certainly left an indelible mark and legacy. His passion, dedication and selfless endeavours were pellucidly clear. Unequivocally, he effortlessly sparked the desire to serve and did so with distinction.

To answer the call to serve is met with challenges and requires alacrity, resoluteness, sacrifice, exactitude, perspicacity, and magnanimity. I am confident Durham lacked none thereof.

Thank you, Akil!

May his soul rest in eternal peace. He would have been 34 on November 4.

ANCILLA ASHLEY KIRBY

via e-mail