TATT, Education Ministry to give 10,000 children electronic devices

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly. FILE PHOTO -

The Telecommunications Authority (TATT), through the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) and Digicel, will give 10,000 children electronic devices, equipped with SIM cards with three-month internet packages, through the Ministry of Education.

The Minister of Education and TATT signed a memorandum of understanding last month, in which they agreed on the responsibilities each stakeholder would take on to ensure that the devices are successfully distributed.

The Ministry of Education will ensure schools and students abide by the terms of use of the devices, and ensure they are not used for illegal or unacceptable purposes, as well as distributing them.

TATT will monitor the distribution and evaluate the use of the devices. Digicel and TSTT will be responsible for procuring the devices.

TATT said the total cost would be $15,144,975, which would be covered by TATT’s Universal Service Fund (USF).

This fund, it explained in a release, "is prescribed in the Telecommunications Act and is made up of a percentage of TATT revenues and contributions from providers of public telecommunications services.”

The initiative, TATT said, aims to reduce the digital divide, mitigate the effects of covid19 and promote increased access to ICT devices.