Siparia father shot dead at lover's house

- Lincoln Holder

The father of two was shot dead in front of a woman with whom he had a relationship on Thursday night.

Police found the body of Kevon Dominic, 31, with gunshot wounds on a bed in the woman’s home at SS Erin in Siparia.

Dominic had been shot several times in the abdomen.

A police report said at about 9 pm, Dominic, who lived in Siparia with his common-law wife Meliza Saney, 23, and their two children, two and six, went out. He told his wife he was going to visit his mother, who lived nearby.

Police said at about 10.30 pm a woman who identified herself as Dominic’s girlfriend reported that a masked gunman had stormed into her home.

At the time the 32-year-old woman and Dominic were lying on a bed.

The woman said the gunman said, "Is war," then told her to look away, before shooting Dominic repeatedly.

The gunman then ran out of the house.

Siparia CID were called and a district medical officer pronounced Dominic dead.

Saney said she was aware her husband was seeing another woman, but had hoped that one day he would change, saying, "I knew one day he would leave her.”

Saney said she held no malice towards her husband for being with the woman.

Saney and Dominic had been together for eight years.

"We had been through so much. We had our first child when I was 15 years. We have been together years.

"He only met this woman one year now. This same woman is the reason my husband is dead.

"He did not deserve to die like this. He loved me and he was a great father who took care of his family.

She said she did not know that her husband was going to see the other woman the night he was killed.

Homicide Region Three police are investigating.