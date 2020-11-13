Pooran signs with Stars in Big Bash League

TT batsman Nicholas Pooran. - Newsday File Photo

NICHOLAS Pooran has signed with the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 tournament in Australia.

Pooran will represent the franchise for six matches in the tournament as a cover for Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who is unavailable for the early stages of the tournament. The tournament will be held from December 10 to February 6.

Pooran will join the Stars after the West Indies three-match T20 series against New Zealand from November 27 to 30.

Pooran is also expected to miss the start of the tournament because after the completion of the West Indies T20 series the left-hander will remain with the regional team to play two first class matches.

Pooran has been in solid form of late ending the 2020 Indian Premier League with 353 runs at an average of 35.30 and a healthy strike rate of 169.71 for Kings XI Punjab.

Bairstow is unavailable for the start of the tournament because he must quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Australia because of covid19. Pooran is not required to quarantine for 14 days because he will be part of the Trans-Tasman Travel Bubble.

The New Zealand and Australia governments have made arrangements for people to travel between the two countries with little hassle.