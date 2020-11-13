Mother, daughter die in Manzanilla crash

A 21-year-old Sangre Grande mother and her three-month-old baby died on Friday afternoon after they were involved in a car crash.

Police reported that around 2.15 pm Sacha Suraj-Bally was heading south along the Manzanilla Main Road when her Nissan B13 swerved off the road and slammed into a light pole.

Suraj-Bally and her daughter Soriah died at the scene. They lived at Maharaj Hill, Coalmine, Sangre Grande.