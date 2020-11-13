Laventille woman shot dead

A 31-YEAR-OLD woman was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Trou Macaque on Friday afternoon.

Police said Latoya Hughes of Pump Trace, Laventille, was about to get into her Kia Rio car along Trou Macaque Road near Hitler Trace in Laventille at about 4.50 pm when a car pulled alongside hers. A man in the car fired several shots at her before driving away.

Hughes ran into a nearby compound where she collapsed and died. Members of the Inter Agency Task Force who were in the area and were alerted to the shooting, went to the scene where they found Hughes' body.

The body was later removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy next Monday. Investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 are continuing enquiries. Police said that for the year so far, there have been 356 murders as against 458 for the corresponding period last year. For this week alone, there have been at least seven murders committed in the country.