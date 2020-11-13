Henna Trinidad delivers mehindi to your home

Henna Trinidad manager Risa Raghunanan-Mohammed. - Risa Raghunanan-Mohammed/Henna Trinidad

DIVALI is usually the main money-making season for mehindi artists. But with the covid19 restrictions in place and the cancellation of the Divali Nagar, artists have had to find different ways to practise their craft. Henna Trinidad manager Risa Raghunanan-Mohammed decided to go with a subscription box model as an innovative way of reaching out to clients.

Subscription boxes are recurring deliveries of hand-picked or specialty items delivered monthly to subscribers for a recurring fee, usually on a specified date. Raghunanan-Mohammed said having a box of items delivered kept both customers and artists safe.

“Instead of the customers leaving home or having someone come to them to do the art, we took advantage of the upswing in deliveries that took place during the covid19 period and put together a box to send out to customers. This also helped to keep our artists safe, as many people did not realise that inviting people in to their home could expose them to the virus, especially as people seem to be becoming more lax in following the covid19 protocols like masking and social distancing.

“Henna application is an intimate practice with close physical contact, so we’ve had to decline jobs where we go to customers, as while people say they will take precautions, I feel prevention is better than cure. I have a young family and I wouldn’t want anything to happen to them.”

Raghunanan-Mohammed said the boxes came in two tiers, Maharani (Hindustani for queen) and Empress.

“We wanted clients to feel like queens when they opened the boxes. They included henna cones, aftercare products like a lemon and sugar spray to keep the designs bright, a spray to moisten the henna, stencils for the artistically challenged, glitter, and rhinestones, and other decorative elements. We even included our own face masks and hand sanitisers in the box. Sponsors also contributed items, so we have things like homemade pepper sauce and calendars included. It’s like a mini-nagar equipped for covid19 delivered to your door.”

Raghunanan-Mohammed said some customers misunderstood how a subscription box worked and expected it delivered immediately after payment was made.

“We had to remind them the delivery date was the first week in November. A challenge we faced was having to pay our courier service extra to get them to offer cash on demand, as many of our customers were not able to make it to the bank or didn’t have access to online banking. There was such a great response we had to hire extra delivery drivers, and people are still asking for boxes because of how our customers are reacting and sharing the products on social media.”

Raghunanan-Mohammed thanked the team of artists who work with her at Henna Trinidad. She said even though she doesn’t employ them, everyone looks out for each other.

“We have a WhatsApp group, and since the lockdown we’ve been sharing jobs with each other if there are requests in locations we don’t operate in. No-one is selfish in our team and they’ll refer jobs if they’re not available. It’s the only way to prosper instead of fighting to keep everything for yourself.”

She said while what she earned through the boxes is not equal to what she would have earned at the Nagar, she is still grateful to have been able to make something during the covid19 period. Her birthday falls on Divali, November 14, this year she said while the celebration can’t be what it was if the Divali Nagar was open, she has found ways to commemorate the occasion.

Raghunanan-Mohammed is also ecstatic to have opened a brick and mortar location of her own.

“A physical store has always been a dream of mine and it’s a real come-up for a mehindi artist. My advice to henna artists at this time is to hold strain and remember we will get through this. Keep safe and make the best of what you have.”

Raghunanan-Mohammed’s store, The Light, is located at Calcutta Settlement Road No 1, Freeport. For more info: e-mail henna.trinidad@gmail.com and find her on FB and Instagram as Henna Trinidad.