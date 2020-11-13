Head of Claxton Bay fishermen cremated

- Lincoln Holder

In life, Kishore "Rago" Boodram advocated for betterment for the fishing community and spent many hours at the Claxton Bay fishing facility interacting with people.

On Wednesday, the 64 year-old president of the Claxton Bay Fishing Association made his final stop there before his body was taken to the Shore of Peace (Mosquito Creek) for cremation.

Scores of people attended his funeral earlier at his family’s home at Hibiscus Drive in Claxton Bay. Pundit Rishi Maharaj officiated.

On Monday, the outspoken advocate died at the San Fernando General Hospital. He had been hospitalised with a kidney infection.

Residents of Claxton Bay said the father of two was a friend to many people. Since news of his death broke, people have been sending condolences to the bereaved family in person and via social media.

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat was among them. A post on Wednesday on Rambharat’s Facebook page, accompanied by a photo, said, "This was Kishore Boodram a few weeks ago at the Claxton Bay fisheries facility he loved dearly.

"It was an opportunity to show off an FAO/MALF/Claxton Bay fisherfolk project. Kishore is now gone leaving with us a legacy of his reliability as a leader in a difficult environment, a voice of reason and maturity, rising above self-interest.”

He also sent condolences to Boodram’s widow Jemma and two children and the hundreds of fisherfolk "for whom he spoke, intelligently and sensibly."

Many other social media users shared fond memories of Boodram.

"It was always a pleasure having meaningful discussions regarding drilling and the fishing industry," one said.

Another said, "Everybody in Claxton Bay knows his face. My condolences to his family."