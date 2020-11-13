Glen Road residents consider legal action over prison

UPSET: Glen Road residents protest outside the Tobago Correctional Facility on Montessori Drive, Glen Road, Scarborough. Residents say they were not consulted and will explore legal options. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

Glen Road residents are threatening legal action if the Government does not revoke its decision to establish the Tobago Correctional Facility in their community.

They have also rejected Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis’ apology to residents for the “lack of consultation” on the issue.

During a tour of the Montessori Drive facility on November 6, Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan revealed it will house inmates from the existing Scarborough prison while the latter is to be used as a quarantine facility.

On that occasion, Pulchan claimed residents had responded positively to the move.

But speaking at a protest outside of the facility on Friday, the residents said they intend to explore their legal options.

“We will have to find a way, even if we have to put money up together to do something, find out from a lawyer what our next steps are,” resident Mark Renwick said.

He added, “We just have not discussed it fully yet but we are looking at that.”