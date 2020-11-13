Fifty new covid19 cases, no new deaths

There have been 50 new recorded cases of the coronavirus in TT, but no new deaths, according to the Ministry of Health's 4 pm update on Friday.

The last covid19-related death was recorded on November 5.

The update also reported that there are 526 total active cases.

An additional 26 people have recovered, raising the total number of recovered patients to 5,343.

Up to Friday afternoon there were 33 patients in hospital, 29 in step-down facilities and 158 in state quarantine facilities.

A total of 34,406 people have been tested to date.