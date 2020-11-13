FIBA looks to improve TT basketball

FILE PHOTO: Caledonia Clippers and Defence Force battle in a North Zone Basketball League game last year. -

The National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT), on Thursday, launched its FIBA (International Basketball Federation) PLUS Strategy and Planning Programme.

In a release, it said the project was designed to assist national federations in the development of basketball in their countries by creating a “sustainable, strategic focus.”

It is part of FIBA’s 2019-2027 long-term strategy to “empower national federations to reach their full potential.

“This initiative is a tailor-made programme for the NBFTT with the aim to put in place correct strategies for its specific needs to improve the federation's capacity to organise, professionalise and commercialise its basketball activities, ensuring the game's successful development in TT.

“After discussions with the NBFTT and its external stakeholders to better understand how the federation works, the environment in which it operates, and its goals, FIBA will first support the NBFTT to help complete its situation analysis.”

The NBFTT said throughout the programme, it will define goals, develop SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely) objectives, and detailed action plans for the next 18 to 24 months.

FIBA will support the federation along the way with strong mentoring, workshops and tailored assistance. A monitoring process will also be used to re-evaluate the NBFTT strategy regularly to ensure it's still right for the needs of the federation.

NBFTT president Claire Mitchell said they are “very excited” about the project and what it means “as we plan to navigate our sport through the new normal.”

She thanked FIBA for the opportunity, saying it will “undoubtedly boost basketball in TT” and help boost the sport’s popularity.

FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis said the project will provide the NBFTT with a “high level of expertise and knowledge and practical guidance on each step of their planning process.”