Arouca cops launch Xmas anti-crime plan

Members of the Mounted and Canine Unit joined the Strategic Anti-Crime Visible Enforcement Plan to increase visibility and boost public confidence in the police service. - Roger Jacob

With Christmas 42 days away, Arouca police have rolled out their anti-crime plan and have increased their presence throughout various areas of Arouca.

The plan, which was launched at the Arouca police station on Friday morning, will remain in place until January and will involve heightened police patrols through communities and shopping centres, with extra attention on banks, senior police said.

Speaking with Newsday, one officer said the anti-crime plan was developed from data and statistics gathered from the Northern Division in previous years and would build on past weaknesses in strategy.

"Our job is to make Arouca as safe as possible. We'll be tackling crime at all levels, from something as minor as not wearing a mask, or loitering, to something more serious as assault or possession of a weapon, We will be out in full force.

"This initiative is in keeping with the police strategic and operational plan to reduce violent crime, fatal road traffic accidents and thefts, while increasing our partnership with communities."

The officer said police would pay extra attention to Trincity Mall, which falls within the Arouca police district, saying because businesses open later during the Christmas season, criminals might use the opportunity to target both customers and employees.

He also warned bank customers to be cautious.

"We will be making extra checks and patrols in and around the mall especially in the car-park areas. In the past we have heard multiple reports of people being robbed, beaten and their cars stolen in the car park. So we will be out there to ensure that doesn't happen.

"We also want the customers at banks to be observant and alert when they are making withdrawals, as criminals tend to linger around the entrance and follow their victims home. If you feel you are being followed, either on foot or by car, please go to the nearest police station or stop a nearby officer and let them know."

To mark the launch of the initiative, ten police cars and two motorcycles drove through several areas that police identified as "high-risk," displaying lights and sirens, while the police interacting with the public.

Over 50 officers on foot also visited areas in Windy Hill, Bon Air, Lopinot and Oropune, where they also met residents and listened to their concerns.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Ramkhelawan and led by Snr Supt Clarke, Supt Montrichard and acting Insp Singh.

One senior officer said other police stations in the Northern Division will begin their own anti-crime plans later this month.