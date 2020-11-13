14 Days of Divali: Day 13 - Tofu & Soy

Soya with Tomatoes and Peas - Photo courtesy cookpad.com

PAUL HADDEN

TIMES of festivity are often times for feasting, and at Divali time, there is no shortage of delicious curried vegetable dishes available for us to enjoy.

Sometimes when planning a Divali spread however, it is nice to include one or two non-curry-based dishes to increase the variety of the menu. Though not a classic ingredient in Indian cuisine, tofu is a wonderful and versatile staple that can be used in a variety of vegetarian dishes, making it perfect for times when meat is not on the menu.

Although tofu itself has been in existence for many centuries, it is only in very recent years that the use of tofu has started to become more popular in the Indian subcontinent. It has however, been a staple of Eastern cooking for well over 1,000 years, and its origins can be traced to India's vast and ancient neighbour that lies just north of the mighty Himalayan mountains – China.

Although the exact origins of tofu are unknown, it is believed that it was first developed in the kitchens of a high-class Chinese prince, who, some say, was seeking to use the soybean – which was considered one of the five sacred grains of Chinese cuisine – to prepare a simple and nutritious dish for his sick grandmother. Tofu then made a slow and steady journey down from the noble households, and eventually spread out across the nation becoming a staple food of the common people all over the Chinese empire.

Its use rapidly then spread across South East Asia by travelling Chinese envoys who introduced Buddhism, and also a variety of vegetarian dishes which were suitable for the regimes of the Buddhist monks. These days there are literally hundreds of different tofu-based dishes to choose from which span from the incredibly spicy Szechuan style mapo tofu, to the bland and sweet tofu puddings which are commonly served as dessert.

Tofu opens up a whole new realm of tasty and inventive vegetarian possibilities and can be a wonderful addition to any Divali dinner. Its nutritious value makes it a popular choice for vegetarians as well as lactose intolerant folk. It's bland flavour makes it the perfect vessel to soak up whatever sauce or seasonings that it is cooked with.

Recipe – Trinidad Hong Kong-Style Tofu

Recipe courtesy Anita Lalchan-Seeboo of Anita's Circadian

This recipe uses air-fried tofu and incorporates the same flavours that are used in the well-known Trinidad Hong Kong-style pepper chicken.

Ingredients

For the tofu:

1 pound of firm tofu

2 tbs light soy sauce (do not use dark soy sauce as it will make the colour too dark)

1 tbs cornstarch

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

For the Hong Kong-Style Tofu:

2 medium-sized bell peppers, cut into julienne strips

1 medium onion, cut into strips

½ hot pepper, cut into thin slices (use more if you want a hotter dish)

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tbs peanut oil (or any other oil for stir frying)

1 tbs chopped chadon beni/bhandania

1 tbs chives, thinly sliced

1½ tsp Chinese five spice powder

2 tsp Chinese seasoning

salt, to taste

Directions

Prepare the Tofu:

1. Cut the tofu in bite-sized pieced and season with all ingredients. Let marinate for about 30 minutes.

2. About 5 minutes before adding your tofu to air fry, preheat your air fryer to 175c. Spray your air fryer basket with oil and add the tofu. Air fry for 30 minutes, stopping every 10 minutes to shake or turn the tofu.

Make the Hong Kong-Style Stir Fry

1. Heat your wok on high heat, add the peanut oil. Add the onions and hot pepper and stir fry for 2 minutes.

2. Add the sweet pepper and Chinese seasoning and continue stir-frying for 2 minutes.

3. Add the fried tofu and the five spice powder and continue tossing.

4. Add the sesame oil, stir well, and remove wok from heat. Add the bhandania and the chives, taste for salt and add more if needed. Enjoy!

Recipe – Soya with Tomatoes and Peas

Recipe taken from the upcoming book The Culinary History of Trinbago by Jassie Singh.

“This gives a contrasting taste to what can be an overwhelming range of curry dishes. The tomato and peas combination goes quite well with paratha roti.”

Ingredients

8 oz soya chunks

2 cups water

3-4 tomatoes, chopped

6-8 garlic cloves

3-4 pimento peppers

1 tbs green seasoning

2 cups boiled pigeon peas (with reserved liquid)

2 medium onions

½ hot pepper, or to taste

¾ tsp salt, or to taste

1-2 tbs oil

Directions

1. Soak soya overnight (or until soft) in 2 cups water, into which the green seasoning has been added.

2. Dice onion and garlic and cut pepper into small bits.

3. Heat oil in heavy bottomed saucepan, and add onions, garlic, pimentos and pepper. Sauté for 3-5 minutes, or until onions are translucent.

4. Add chopped tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes. Add drained soya (retaining the water in which it has been soaked) pigeon peas and the salt. Cover and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Add reserved liquid from soya, (and if more is needed, from pigeon peas as well) and cook until a little gravy remains.