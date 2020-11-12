WASA announces service disruption in northeastern Trinidad

File photo of Navet dam

While repair work on the Water and Sewerage Authority's (WASA) damaged power lines are expected to be completed by 6 pm on Thursday, the authority advises that some areas in northeast Trinidad may still experience some disruption in their supply up to 24 hours after repairs are completed.

A media release from WASA on Thursday, announced that 18 communities served by the North Oropouche water treatment plant would experience an interruption in their water supply as repair works on damaged power lines are being done.

The areas to be affected include Sangre Grande; Sangre Chiquito; Manzanilla; Coalmine; Guaico/Guaico Tamana; Malabar Phases 1,3 & 4; Tumpuna Road; San Rafael; Brazil; La Horquetta; Carapo/O’Meara Road; Signature Park/Mausica Road; Maloney Gardens; Five Rivers; Oropune Gardens; Millennium Park; Sunrise Park and Golden Grove Road.

The release also reported that it may take up to 24 hours for service to be normalised in some areas.

WASA also reported that a limited truck borne service will be available to healthcare institutions, government agencies and homes for the aged.