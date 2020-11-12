TTCB: Door remains open for Gray

Tony Gray

THE TT Cricket Board (TTCB) has expressed its appreciation to former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray for serving as chairman of the panel of national senior selectors.

After Newsday reported on Tuesday that Gray will be replaced by Rajendra Mangalie, the TTCB confirmed the news in a media release, on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a TTCB media release, said, “Some changes were made including replacing Gray, who was chairman of selectors for the past two seasons. He has been on the panel for a total of five years.

"The TTCB as customary recently reviewed all committees including selection panels.”

Former national cricketers Mahadoe Bodoe and Richard Kelly Jnr are also part of the selection panel.

The TTCB release said it does "annual reviews with some changes being made to expose and give opportunities to others in line with good practice.”

The board scommented on Gray: “The TTCB fully acknowledges the contribution Gray made as an integral member of the selection panel of the Red Force. And a future role in the national cricket set-up has not been ruled out for the lanky ex-fast bowler and also Keno Mason, who was also not retained on the panel.”

The TTCB release said the new selection panel members were all former national cricketers "who are currently all deeply involved in zonal and club cricket at some level.”

In other news, a TTCB-appointed committee is also in the midst of interviewing candidates to fill the spot of national senior team coach, for which there are 18 applicants. The successful coach is likely to assume duties in the first week of December.

That committee is headed by Dr Allen Sammy and comprises Ann Browne-John, Kumar Rampat, Anthony Creed and Amar Samaroo.

Ruan Peyson, human resource manager of the Sport Company of TT, will serve on the committee as an adviser.

Among the candidates for national coach is former regional and national fast bowler Mervyn Dillon, who was in charge of the Red Force from January 2019-April 2020.