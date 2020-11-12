St Joseph taxi driver shot

Police are continuing enquiries into the wounding of a 36-year-old St Joseph taxi driver early on Thursday morning.

They said the man was at the taxi stand in Curepe at around 5.15 am waiting to pick up passengers when he was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and shot at his car before running away.

The driver was taken to the hospital by St Joseph police.

No one else was wounded in the attack.

Investigators from the St Joseph CID are continuing enquiries.