St Joseph man, 60, held with guns

An overnight exercise led to the arrest of a 60-year-old man and the seizure of two guns in St Joseph.

Police said members of the St Joseph CID, Northern Division Task Force West and the Canine Unit went to a house in Maracas Royal Road, St Joseph at around 11.45 pm where they found a homemade shot gun with five rounds of ammunition and a pellet gun.

The exercise was led by Insp Hernandez and supervised by Sgt Thomas and Cpl Forde.

In a separate incident, police led by ASP Huggins went to a house in Las Lomas No 1 at around 3 pm on Wednesday where they found a homemade shotgun and ammunition.

One man who was at the house was arrested.