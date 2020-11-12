Ramps Logistics awarded integrated logistics contract for Suriname well

Ramps Logistics recently secured the opportunity to provide fully integrated logistics for UK-based oil and gas giant Tullow Oil.

Ramps secured a fully-integrated contract in September with the exploration and production company for its upcoming drilling campaign in Block 47 in Suriname, said the company in a release on Tuesday.

The scope, as in previous campaigns, covers logistics and shore base operations across Trinidad and Suriname.

The release said Tullow, well known for the Jubilee field in Ghana, hopes to achieve similar successes in its Suriname and Guyana acreage.

"In September 2010, Tullow signed a production sharing contract with Staatsolie for Block 47, a 2369 km2 deepwater exploration licence," Ramps’ communications supervisor Kadelia Achille said.

"Drilling of the Goliathberg-Voltzberg North well is expected to commence in Q1, 2021, barring any covid19 setbacks. This well will target a cretaceous turbidite prospect in 1900m of water."

Tullow already contracted a drilling contractor, Stena Drilling, to supply the drillship.

Ramps said it pledges to support these drilling operations through shorebase provision and management in both Suriname and Trinidad. These would be inclusive of warehousing, pipe yards, berthing, lifting equipment, and labour.

"Additionally, Ramps will provide marine agency, customs clearance, immigration and personnel logistics and a host of third-party services through local service providers, which includes CCU’s, fuel, sling provision, taxis and apartments."

Ramps has previously provided the full complement of cross-border logistics services to Tullow.

This supported Tallow’s exploration drilling in Suriname (Araku-1, Block 54, 2017) and Guyana (Joe-1 and Jethro-1, Orinduik Block, 2019).

"Suriname has had a string of discoveries by Apache in 2020 that Rystad Energy has estimated at an incredible 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources," the release said.

"Apache also recently announced that Keskesi East-1 has spudded, making it their fourth exploration well in Block 58."

Ramps believes that Suriname "is sure to quickly follow" in the footsteps of Guyana’s offshore success.

"Recent offshore activity has cemented Suriname and Guyana as two of last frontier exploration regions globally to have such significant proven oil and gas in their deepwater," the release said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimates the Guyana-Suriname Basin to hold almost 14 billion barrels of oil and 32 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

The release said, "We wish Tullow the best of luck in this campaign and anticipate supporting many more projects in this Basin."

Ramps, based in Cunupia, is a leading provider of freight forwarding and supply chain management services with over 30 years’ experience.

Last month, the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce named Ramps as the award recipient for the Internationally Known...TT Owned Company of the Year of the 2020 Champions of Business Awards.