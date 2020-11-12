Port of Spain church elder, 68, charged for sex assault on girl, 13

A 68-year-old elder of a Port of Spain church was arrested and charged for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Investigations were led by the Child Protection Unit headed by W/Supt (Ag) Natasha George, ASP Sookdeo and supervised by Insp Andrews.

The incidents allegedly occurred between November last year and April.

The girl told police the incidents happened while she was attending Saturday youth sessions at the church. She said the man would wait until she was alone in a room.

He is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Thursday to answer to the charges.