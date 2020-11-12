PCA sends police Morvant triple killing file to DPP

Crime Scene Investigators gather evidence on June 27, after police shot and killed three men in Morvant. - PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

AN INVESTIGATION into the fatal police shooting of three men in Morvant on June 27, which sparked days of protests in several parts of the country, has been completed. The file has been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Police Complaints Authority, in a statement on Thursday, did not say whether it had found sufficient evidence to support criminal charges against the officers whose conduct was under probe.

But for the matter to be referred to the DPP it is likely that PCA investigators found evidence to support a charge of a criminal offence, most likely murder.

Seven police officers assigned to the Inter-Agency Task Force, who discharged their weapons during the incident, were sent on administrative leave on July 6. Eleven others, assigned to the Guard and Emergency Branch, who were part of the operation on June 27, were put on desk duty by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

The police killing of Joel Jacobs, Noel Diamond and Israel Clinton was captured on at least eight CCTV cameras and the footage appeared not to conform to what the officers said in their statements.

The footage appeared to show three police jeeps speeding along Juman Drive, Second Caledonia and abruptly stop in the road as they passed a Nissan Tiida, which had pulled aside to let the police pass. Officers were seen running from the parked police vehicles.

The footage appeared to show Jacob standing at the left back of the car, with both hands in the air. The driver of the Tiida, Clinton, was also seen with his hands in the air. As the right rear window of the Tiida lowered, officers opened fire, striking Clinton and Diamond, who was in the back seat. The police then turned their weapons on Jacob, who fell into a drain on the side of the road.

The footage later appeared to show the officers dragging the bodies of the three men and throwing them in the back of a police jeep, which sped away.

The officers said Jacob retrieved a gun from the back seat and they opened fire, killing the men.

The PCA in its statement said its file had been forwarded to the DPP "for further action in accordance with the principles of due process."

After analysis of the evidence gathered by PCA investigators, it said. "the information was sent to the DPP, pursuant to Section 30 (1) of the PCA Act Chapter 15:05 which states: 'The Authority may conduct a preliminary investigation to assist it to identify whether of now there is conduct to justify a more complete investigation under the Act, or refer it to the DPP, Commissioner (of Police) or (Police Service) Commission for further action.'

It added, "Our investigations and recommendations should provide assurance to both the public and the police that deaths or serious injuries that happen during or following police conduct would be properly handled."