Open up now and save the country

THE EDITOR: The stark reality is that covid19, like the flu, is never going to go away. So what are we going to do? Continue the lockdown forever or until it is too late?

Until recently the powers that be slavishly followed the dictates of the WHO, which then announced that lockdowns do not work and that they should cease. So much for the WHO. We knew better.

This brings me to the untold harm being done to our already fragile economy. Many businesses are on the brink of extinction. And now the lockdown seems to be affecting that bulwark of our economy – the banks.

We have always prided ourselves on our strong banking system. An article last week stated that TT banks were at risk. This week we see that Republic Bank had a 40 per cent fall in profits. And we sit by and meekly accept all of this. Where are the protests from the chambers of commerce, the Bankers Association and indeed all TT patriots? This has got to stop. A few articles in the press will not suffice.

There was a recording recently of a UK government minister addressing a meeting that called covid19 a scam, which it is. Save our country now; open up.

F MOUTTET

Westmoorings