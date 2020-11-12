Missing diver's son grateful for support

- Courtesy Reinaldo Novoa jr

The son of missing diver Reinaldo Novoa has offered special praise to civilians who have been helping to search for his father.

Referring to a map showing a projected search plan for the day on Thursday, a post from the Facebook account of Reinaldo Novoa Jr, said: "This wide area out at sea is impossible for us civilians to cover.

"You have been silent heroes in all of this, sometimes not even making it to the actual search maps. We thank you!"

He said there was a wide area to cover on foot, including the entire southeast shoreline, and any help would be greatly appreciated.

Novoa Jr also thanked the NGO Search and Rescue TT, for organising the hub for operations on Wednesday and Thursday.

Reinaldo Novoa, 66, was last seen on Sunday at about 11 am off the coast of Manzanilla, where he went for an open dive. A few hours later at about 3.45 pm, a boatman returned to pick him up, but he was nowhere to be found.

Novoa Snr, a retired nurse, is the father of two and grandfather of four from Westmoorings.

PHI Americas Ltd, the Air Guard, TT, and Grenada Coast Guard, Bristow Caribbean Ltd, the police Air Support Unit, Royal Navy, BPTT, friends including people from Barbados and relatives continue to search for Novoa Snr.