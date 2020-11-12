Medical Board to investigate Dr Avinash Sawh's comments

Dr Avinash Sawh, who has apologised for a recent voice note that was posted to social media. - ROGER JACOB

THE Medical Board has begun an investigation into the discriminatory comments made in a voice message by Dr Avinash Sawh.

In a media release on Thursday, the board said any form of racial discrimination, slurs, or verbal abuse by any medical practitioner can be construed as a disgrace on the part of any doctor according to the Medical Board Act.

Sawh was heard making racist, obscene, and discriminatory comments in voice messages that were later circulated on social media.

He has since apologised publicly for his outburst, which was widely condemned, and triggered bodies governing the medical profession to act.

Sawh has also apologised to the police for calling them "dunce," uneducated and poor.

The Medical Board announced that at a monthly meeting on Wednesday its council decided to follow due process.

It said, "As an initial step correspondence will be sent to Dr Avinash Sawh seeking an explanation.”