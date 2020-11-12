Fyzabad man living in tent prays for Xmas miracle

Marcelle Moreno from Easy street Fyzabad is still in need of help to rebuild his home after it was destroyed by fire. Photos by Lincoln Holder

Marcelle Moreno is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Moreno, 61, of Easy Street in Fyzabad, has been living in a makeshift tent for almost six months since, his house burnt down.

He said after his story was highlighted by Newsday last month, he saw a glimmer of hope, as people promised to help him rebuild.

But he is still waiting for help.

A tearful Moreno told Newsday, “I am still holding on to those promises, But it seems I have been forgotten, and right now I am just hoping for a Christmas miracle. I am still trying to get by living under this tent and things are getting worse every day. No one knows what it is like when it rains to sleep in wet clothes on the ground and then wake up with your clothes dry.”

He said every day he goes to bed not knowing if he will wake up the next day.

“As a grown man there is not a day that goes by where I don’t cry.

"I am so alone. I have no one to help me. I once had a home right in this spot where I was comfortable living before my home was destroyed by fire.”

He said at night rats and roaches come into his tent.

A police report said on May 9, this year, Moreno had left his home to cut a lawn. While he was on the way there, a neighbour stopped him and said his house was on fire.

He ran back home and by the time he got there, his house had burnt to the ground. He later learned the cause was a bush fire nearby.

Moreno said has also been to the Self Help Commission in the hope of getting a grant to build a new home. He is still awaiting feedback.

“I am just praying for that Christmas miracle. Please, please, I am begging, if there is anyone out there who can help me, please, I just need a home where I can rest peacefully.”

Moreno does not have a cellphone. Anyone wishing to help him can contact his neighbour Addison Manzano at 269-5769.