Dilemma of our stranded nationals

THE EDITOR: Scant attention is being paid by the relevant personnel at the Ministry of National Security to the specific travel needs of nationals stranded in the UK, elsewhere in Europe and beyond.

At the moment, no commercial flights are officially being operated from these countries in and out of Trinidad.

Stranded nationals thus have the option of either awaiting a specially arranged charter to be announced which they may utilise, or travelling to Barbados in the hope of connecting to Trinidad thereafter. At the moment British Airways flies into Barbados from Heathrow on Fridays. Caribbean Airlines has no flights listed on its schedule from Barbados to Trinidad.

A charter from the UK may be difficult to arrange if not properly advertised to these individuals. A commonsense solution would then be to arrange a seamless arrangement with CAL whereby nationals arriving from the UK or other European countries have enough time to arrive in Barbados, clear immigration, have their luggage transferred to CAL, then board the aircraft. This would mean alerting BA staff at Heathrow of the need to tag passenger bags through to Port of Spain, or they would be offloaded in Barbados.

Should such a seamless connection not be made, a returning national must then face a week-long quarantine in Barbados, and even thereafter remain unsure of making a connection to Trinidad for an indefinite time.

Should a flight become available, another PCR-negative test will be required prior to departure from Barbados. On arrival in Trinidad, another week-long quarantine is mandated.

Communication with the Ministry of National Security on these matters have proven fruitless. It is clear that unless some individual in authority takes this issue by the scruff of the neck and sorts it out without further delay, the ongoing trauma of being stranded abroad will continue unabated, and citizens will continue to feel abandoned by their government.

KEN JAIKARANSINGH

Maraval