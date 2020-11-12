Dennis: THA will support public servants with children

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis speaks during the post Executive Council briefing in Scarborough, Tobago. - Ayanna Kinsale

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has said the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is moving to support public servants who cannot supervise their children at home during the covid19 pandemic.

Addressing the post-executive council media briefing on Wednesday at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough, Dennis revealed there has been some “confusion” over the issue.

Since the onset of the pandemic, students have not been at school but are being taught via virtual platforms.

“Therefore, in many instances, mothers and fathers are required to give their children that kind of support.”

He said the THA is putting plans in place to address this issue.

“All administrators were instructed to ensure that we make provisions and discuss with persons affected by those situations reasonable terms and flexible work arrangements to allow those persons to report for work (or) work from home where required, so that the attention needed by their children, learning on those virtual platforms, will not be sacrificed.”

Dennis said the plan is expected to be enforced across all divisions and agencies of the THA.

However, he warned it must not be abused.

“Parents should only utilise these arrangements if absolutely necessary.

"There are some homes where there might be two parents or in some cases, parents, grandparents living in the same home, that maybe can take turns in looking after the children on the virtual platforms. I am saying all those considerations must be had.”