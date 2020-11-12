Chatham Primary School late but 80% complete

The new Chatham Government Primary School.

Point Fortin MP Kennedy Richards Jr says the Chatham Government Primary School, scheduled for completion in July, is now 80 per cent complete.

The school, in Iros Forest, Chatham, is one of two school rebuilding projects which began under former MP Edmund Dillon. The other is the Fanny Village Primary School.

Students were temporarily moved to the Southern Gardens ECCE centre (nursery).

Richards toured the new school on Wednesday, along with Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and other ministry officials.

He said, “This new structure includes spaces such as a library, audiovisual room, computer literacy rooms, science rooms, physical education rooms, arts and crafts, agriculture and much more – all retrofitted to tend to the educational requirements of our students."

Students in Chatham and environs would finally have their own space, he said.

The group also visited the Bonasse ECCE Centre that was not opened due to “administrative issues.”

Richards said,“Thankfully, the building is still standing tall and the minister and I are working in tandem to ensure that the facility (is) repaired and opened for the service to the people of Cedros and environs.”