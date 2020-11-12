Brother of homeless Chaguanas man to claim his body

AFTER many sleepless nights, Chaguanas vendor Marcia Connell said her prayers have been answered.

Glen Thomas, the homeless man whom she took in from the streets, will finally be laid to rest.

On Wednesday, Thomas’s brother Andrew Thomas contacted Connell after seeing a story in Newsday, which reported the story in October and earlier this month.

Thomas, 65, suffered a stroke and died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) on August 30.

Connell had tried to claim his body to bury him, but was told only blood relatives could do so. Since then she has been trying to find his family.

Andrew, who met with Connell at the Chaguanas market, is expected to go to the San Fernando Mortuary this week to claim his brother's body and begin making arrangements for his funeral.

Connell said, “For months I have been praying for this day that Glen will be reunited with his family. He died and never got the chance.

"Then I began to pray that he would get a proper burial and a relative would come to claim his body.

"Look at how God is good.

"I really want to thank Newsday for sharing my story and also everyone who shared it on social media, and all those who helped spread the word. Now Glen’s soul can finally rest in peace.”

Connell described Andrew as the spitting image of Thomas.

She said was also told that the family had not known for years where Thomas was.

Connell presented Andrew with his brother’s ID card and birth certificate, which she helped him acquire when he stayed with her.

In 2018 Connell, 56, took Thomas into her Chaguanas home so he would have a safe place to sleep. Thomas lived in a room in Connell's yard.