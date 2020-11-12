Blaxx out of hospital

Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart. - Marshelle Haseley

Soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart has been discharged from hospital. He had been hospitalised since October 13 with lung and kidney issues. A GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds to assist with medical expenses.

His manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose told Newsday on Thursday that the singer was discharged from hospital on Wednesday and is resting comfortably at home after successful surgery.

Gellineau-Penrose said Blaxx’s lifestyle has to change and now requires dietary changes and exercise.

He thanked his fellow artistes Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez, Bunji Garlin, Machel Montano and Kees Dieffenthaller among others for their support whether it was financial, through phone calls or messages.

“The love shown was overwhelming,” Gellineau-Penrose said in WhatsApp responses to Newsday.

A special thank you was sent to Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, the messages said.

Blaxx’s GoFundMe has reached US$ 20,093 of the $30,000 goal.