Blaxx out of hospital
Soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart has been discharged from hospital. He had been hospitalised since October 13 with lung and kidney issues. A GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds to assist with medical expenses.
His manager Giselle Gellineau-Penrose told Newsday on Thursday that the singer was discharged from hospital on Wednesday and is resting comfortably at home after successful surgery.
Gellineau-Penrose said Blaxx’s lifestyle has to change and now requires dietary changes and exercise.
He thanked his fellow artistes Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez, Bunji Garlin, Machel Montano and Kees Dieffenthaller among others for their support whether it was financial, through phone calls or messages.
“The love shown was overwhelming,” Gellineau-Penrose said in WhatsApp responses to Newsday.
A special thank you was sent to Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, the messages said.
Blaxx’s GoFundMe has reached US$ 20,093 of the $30,000 goal.
Comments
"Blaxx out of hospital"