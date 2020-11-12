Beckles praises PM for 'focusing on science' of covid19

Prof Sir Hilary Beckles - Arthur Dash

UWI Vice-Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles has praised the Prime Minister for “focusing on the science,” in the fight against covid19.

He also commended other regional leaders.

Sir Hilary was speaking at a virtual media conference on Thursday afternoon.

He said the pandemic has “driven a level of intimacy between governments in the region,” adding that this link has “tremendous potential for the future.

“It is exciting to see our heads bonding to create regional solutions to this regional problem...

"Basically, there is a spirit of integration."

He said he felt euphoric while listening to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley explaining her “regional vision.

“It’s (also) exciting to hear Prime Minister Rowley speaking about taking the science seriously, and foregrounding the science, and that we will get through this but we have to respect the science.

“He, of course, is a UWI scientist and is bringing his academic training to bear upon foregrounding science to save our people and to save lives.”

He also praised St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves,

who spoke about the “small island states of the Eastern Caribbean and how they are going to create new zones of unity.

“And to also hear the Prime Minister of Jamaica Mr (Andrew) Holness speaking about how to manage this being so close to the US – they are the transit point, and how Jamaica can also provide leadership and vision for the entire region.”

Beckles said this is a “tremendous opportunity” and “expression of warmness.”

He said they must now figure out how to transfer “this level of cautiousness” throughout regional governments.