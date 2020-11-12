Barataria men held with gun in Piarco

Two men are in police custody after they were found with a gun and ammunition in Piarco on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said members of the Arouca Community Police, Northern Division Task Force Central and the Northern Division Intelligence Team went to Fourth Avenue, Oropune Gardens, Piarco at around 5.55 pm where they intercepted a white Nissan B15.

Police searched the car and found a Glock 17 pistol with a selector and 12 rounds of ammunition.

The men ages 20 and 23 from Barataria were arrested and taken to the Arouca station to be interviewed.

The car and gun were also seized.

Arouca police are continuing enquiries.