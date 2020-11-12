Arouca man held for stabbing girlfriend

File photo

A 23-year-old woman is being treated for stab wounds after she got into an argument with her boyfriend on Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman was at the home of her 32-year-old boyfriend at upper Manaram Road, Arouca, at around 6.35 am when they started arguing.

During the argument the man took a knife and stabbed the woman several times.

Neighbours heard the commotion and called the police.

Members of the Northern Division Task Force Central went to the house and arrested the man.

The woman was taken to the Arima hospital by a relative who lived nearby.

Police said she is in stable condition.

Investigators from the Arouca CID are continuing enquiries.