Alleged paedophile conscious but critical after Carenage beating

A 34-year-old man who was beaten by residents of Scorpion Alley, Carenage, on Monday is conscious but in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital, police said.

The man was stripped naked, tied to a police and beaten after he was allegedly found molesting a nine-year-old boy.

Police said no one has yet been arrested for the assault and the man cannot speak properly to give a statement to investigators.

Despite warnings from the police about vigilante justice, several Carenage residents defended the actions of those who beat the man. They hoped the beating would be seen as a warning to others that such behaviour would not be tolerated.

Senior police in the Western Division urged the public to use restraint in trying to put someone under citizen's arrest.

They said while the co-operation and assistance of the public in apprehending criminals was appreciated, people should not "go overboard" and continue to beat someone while restrained, as this could lead to serious injury or death.