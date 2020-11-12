26 new covid19 cases, no new deaths

Another 26 people contracted covid19 from November 9-11, the Ministry of Health reported in its daily update on Thursday.

No new deaths were reported: the death toll remaining the same as Wednesday, at 111 people.

The number of active cases in TT is now 502.

Thirty patients are in hospital. Some 29 people are in step-down facilities, 147 are in quarantine at state facilities and 417 are in home self-isolation.

In all, since March some 5,930 people have been infected, of whom 5,317 have recovered.

To date, 34,394 people have been tested in total.