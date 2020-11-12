14 days of Divali - Cheese and yogurt

Raw yogurt/curd at Tandoori Hut's, South Park San Fernando. - Marvin Hamilton

PAUL HADDEN

EVERY region of the world has those specific ingredients that we associate with its cuisine, but when it comes to the composition of foods that originated in Asia, cheese is not normally one of those ingredients that springs to mind.

Though countries like Japan and South Korea now feature many popular dishes which make use of cheese, these only very recently came into existence in the early to mid-20th century after being introduced by European and American sources. India however, differs from many of its Asian neighbours, as its history of cheese making stretches back well over 3,000 years, and we find reference to the process of making a form of cheese which we now know as paneer in one of the oldest Hindu scriptures, the Rigveda.

Though the exact origin of the cheese remains shrouded in mystery, the name paneer derives from an ancient Persian word for cheese, making it plausible that the process of cheese making was first brought to India by ancient merchants from what is now modern-day Iran and Afghanistan.

Even though we do not know exactly how or where paneer originated, one thing is for certain – it is a wonderful addition to the vast menu of exciting and delicious modern-day Indian dishes. Paneer, which is a soft milk curd cheese, can easily be made at home by curdling store-bought milk by adding some sort of acid, usually vinegar or lime/lemon juice. As opposed to most cheeses that can be purchased in a store, paneer is usually left unsalted, which makes it the perfect medium to soak up whatever sauce it is cooked in. Not only is paneer used in savoury dishes but is also the star ingredient in such tasty desserts as ras malai.

Today we present you with two unique and delicious recipes which feature two of the favourite dairy products – cheese and yogurt. Enjoy!

Recipe – Deep Fried Paneer with Tikka Masala Mayo

Here is an inventive take on the classic paneer tikka masala by chef Jared Mohammed of Fika and Jardin restaurant @fikatrinidad @jardincakes

For the paneer:

Ingredients and utensils

1 litre milk

2 tbs vinegar

cornstarch

oil, for frying

cheesecloth

colander

Directions

1. Bring milk to a boil and remove from heat. Add vinegar and stir well. Cover the pot and wait for about five minutes after which the curds (solids) should have separated from the whey (liquid).

2. Strain the curds in a cheesecloth and squeeze to remove as much whey as possible.

3. Place the cheesecloth with the solids into a colander and place something heavy on top of the cheesecloth to act as a press.

4. After a few hours the cheese should have set. Cut into small cubes or rectangles.

5. Heat the oil in a pot for deep frying.

6. Coat the pieces of paneer in cornstarch and deep fry for 3 minutes (at 180c).

For the tikka masala mayo:

Ingredient

2 cups mayo

3 tbsp tomato purée

2 tbsp grated fresh ginger

6 garlic cloves, grated

1 red onion

1 bundle coriander

2 tsp ground coriander seeds

2 tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp ground cumin (geera)

2 tsp paprika

2 tsp chilli powder

2 tsp garam masala

juice of one lemon

Directions

1. In a pan sauté the onions, garlic and ginger and tomato paste and cook for one minute. Add all the other ingredients except the mayo and sauté for a bit longer. Remove from heat.

2. Place the spice and onion mixture in a blender and blend until smooth and cool. When cool mix with the mayonnaise and add lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste.

3. Enjoy the dish by dipping the fried pieces of paneer into the tikka masala mayo.

Recipe – Blueberry and cardamom yogurt

Ingredients and utensils

1 litre milk

2 tbsp ready-made yogurt

100g blueberries (fresh or dried)

5 toasted cardamom pods

2 tbsp sugar (optional)

Styrofoam cooler

Directions

1. Bring the milk, blueberries, cardamom pods, sugar (if using) to a gentle simmer.

2. Simmer for around 15 minutes to infuse the flavour into the milk and also to kill any unwanted bacteria. Remove from heat and let cool.

3. At this point the milk can be strained but this step is optional.

4. Add the ready-made yogurt to the milk and stir well. Insulate well by placing in the cooler and allow it to sit for at least 8 hours. Leave it for longer if you want a thicker yogurt.