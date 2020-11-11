Windies denied training access due to covid19 breaches

Phil Simmons -

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has expressed concern that the WI team has been denied access to training at their isolation facility – the New Zealand High Performance Centre at Lincoln University, Christchurch, after players breached covid19 biosecurity protocols.

According to reports in the New Zealand media, some players were seen, via video footage from the facility, sharing food and socialising with fellow team members outside of their biosecure bubbles.

The team are set to leave the facility on Friday and head to Queenstown for a pair of warm-up matches, following the results of a final round of covid19 testing.

Grave spoke to the international media via Zoom on Tuesday night.

“We were told that there were some incidents involving some players who have compromised the bubble integrity of the quarantine facility,” said Grave.

“We were able to get exemption by the New Zealand government that allowed us to, after the fourth day of quarantine, train at the New Zealand High Performance Centre. We were, for days four to seven, in three bubbles. After the first week of quarantine, we were able to extend the bubble size to a maximum of 20 people. For the last few days, we’ve been operating with two bubbles of 20 players.”

Grave added, “Those bubbles are strictly managed and no one can socialise, train or interact with other members of the group. There is no evidence that any members left the facility or any unauthorised person accessed it.

“We are extremely disappointed. We’re in full support of the actions taken by the New Zealand Ministry of Health.”

Grave assured, “We have written to all the players re-emphasising the importance of strictly following all of these protocols. We have already begun an internal investigation into these reported incidents that would be led by our team manager Rawl Lewis.”

Asked if this situation will affect the series against New Zealand, which comprises of three T20 Internationals and two Test matches, from November 27 to December 15, Grave replied, “No, not at this stage.”

Referring to the July tour of England and the subsequent Caribbean Premier League, which was held here in Trinidad in August and September, Grave admitted, “My disappointment is mainly the fact that our players are probably the most experienced in the world in dealing with these strict quarantine measures.”

The CWI CEO commented, “It’s a blow to our preparation plan, especially for those players who didn’t take part in the Caribbean Premier League, (who) haven’t played any competitive cricket since the England tour in July.

“I know coach Phil Simmons is particularly disappointed and a few members of the touring party has let themselves down and created a real issue for their colleagues.”