We sport hunters still in-the dark

THE EDITOR: All sport participants take their sport seriously. They prepare mentally and physically so that they can excel in their chosen field with the main goal being winning the ultimate prize in the end. Sport hunters also have to go through the same rigors for themselves and their dogs since the challenges are immense.

At the covid19 update last Saturday, sport hunters were eagerly awaiting news concerning the reopening of the hunting season, which was supposed to start on October 1. The Forestry Division has postponed the sale of hunting permits and the Wildlife Act was amended to further discourage hunting.

At the update some reprieve was given to the sport whereas it was stated that hunting dogs could be “exercised.” This move gives hunters hope that there will be a shortened season, but we still need further clarification. Would this decision mean a free-for-all, meaning dogs could be exercised throughout the designated hunting areas or would permission have to be sought from the Conservator of Forests?

The hunters themselves would be the ones exercising their dogs, which would mean similar numbers in the designated areas to what would obtain during the season. Why not put things in place and open up the hunting season instead? Sport hunters need an explanation so as to avoid violating any regulations that carry penalties.

The line minister for the sport of hunting is attempting to bring some sort of relief since he himself grew up in a sport hunting environment. Hunters who viewed the update were appalled when they observed the Minister of Health jokingly commenting on their predicament. This is no laughing matter, Mr Minister. The sport hunting fraternity needs consultation and clarification on the latest developments.

GARY WATCHE

president, East Trinidad

Hunters Association

gwatche@hotmail.com