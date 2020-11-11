Views from the bar: Biden's victory and TT relations

Attorney Kanisa George -

KANISA GEORGE

Some called it the election of the century; for others, it represented a move towards egalitarianism underscored by real democracy and representation. The world watched with eager eyes and a transfixed spirit as America decided the fate of its leadership in one of the most controversial elections. In a bid to improve the demise of the world's knight in shining armour, ethnic and gender barriers were smashed, and ageism was given a lesson in the strength of the people.

After months of social and political unrest, there were sighs of relief in every corner of the world, as many welcomed the pending change that would hopefully address social injustice, inequality and improve relations between the United States of America and its many allies.

During the last four years, the relationships between the US and other countries were strained. Veering away from a well-established practice aimed at fulfilling bipartisan agreements and inferred political etiquette, the Trump administration, according to a fleet of political analysts, severed a number of international relations.

Featuring agreements and treaties that necessitate yearly meetings and conferences, international relations deals with more than just world leaders shaking hands. But how important is it for countries to maintain cordial relations with each other?

Each country is defined by their natural and financial resources, trading capabilities and the development of its human resource amongst other things. The most influential players on the world's stage have at their disposal nuclear weaponry, the threat of embargoes, and immigration policies that impact the rest of the world, especially small developing nations.

Ensuring peaceful and fair relations between nations impacts national development, gross domestic product and the ability for citizens to access resources that would add significant benefit to their lives, and by extension their country.

TT has always enjoyed and benefited from positive relations with the US. Our bilateral agreements with the US spans decades, and it is aimed at enhancing our political and social stability. According to the US State Department, TT enjoys cordial relations with the US based on a shared commitment to democracy, mutually beneficial trade and close security co-operation via the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI).

With crime threatening to erode our society's equilibrium, TT, along with other Caribbean countries, benefits from the CBSI. Because of our geography and difficulties surrounding border patrol, traffickers have developed trafficking routes between South America and the Caribbean Sea to transport cocaine and other contraband. By building law enforcement and interdiction capacities in the Caribbean through this shared security partnership, it reduces illicit trafficking, increases citizen security and promotes crime prevention. It is estimated that the US has committed over US$556 million for CBSI from 2010 to 2018, through programmes which include improved radar coverage and sharing capacity, enhanced port security and training.

To ensure that the rule of law is maintained both countries have in place an extradition treaty, as well as a mutual legal assistance treaty that focuses on ensuring law and order is executed.

Notably, there are several economic agreements between the US and TT, including a Bilateral Investment Treaty, a Memorandum of Understanding Concerning Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, and a Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation.

The US State Department estimates that for the year 2018 TT exported more than $3.7 billion of goods to the US and imported $2.1 billion, making the US one of the TT's largest trading partner.

Conversely, the last few years hasn't been all rainbows and lollipops with respect to the relationship between TT and the US. The Trump administration came under fire after being criticised by the Prime Minister for improper handling of relations regarding the Rio Treaty. And while the issue of sanctions has never been raised, TT has continued to maintain its position to follow the declaration by the United Nations and maintain a strong relationship with the Venezuelan government. Interestingly, further tension arose as it relates to TT's designation as a Tier 2 Country on the State Department's Trafficking in-person report, a position which our government heatedly objected to.

Though there has been a rise in political tension over the last few years, a change in leadership has the effect of furthering positive relations or hindering stability and growth. With significant changes about to take place in the US, it remains to be seen if sustaining international relations remains high on the agenda.