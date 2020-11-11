TTCB officials mum on Gray’s removal

TT Cricket Board (TTCB) officials remain tight-lipped on the appointment of Rajendra Mangalie as chairman of the TT Red Force Selection Panel.

On Tuesday, Newsday was reliably informed, by TTCB representatives, that former West Indies pacer Tony Gray, who served as chairman of the panel for the past two years, was replaced by Mangalie.

Gray served as a TT Red Force selector for the past five years while Mangalie was appointed a national selector in November 2019. The latter also serves as the TTCB’s marketing and sponsorship committee chairman.

When contacted, on Tuesday, cricket board president Azim Bassarath and Mangalie neither confirmed nor denied Gray’s removal. Bassarath said the TTCB will issue an official statement on Wednesday.

“We have not done an official release as yet. It (release) will be done tomorrow (Wednesday). The release will confirm or refute the statements of this matter,” Bassarath replied in a WhatsApp message.

Similarly, Mangalie also opted to reserve his comment until an official statement was disbursed by the local cricket fraternity.

“Well, that is news to me! Until I get an official letter then I could reply to you. I can’t give any official answer. I can’t give a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ as yet and by tomorrow (Wednesday) I will know definitely if I receive any official letter,” he said.

Tuesday’s report also indicated that Mangalie will work alongside former national cricketers Mahadeo Bodoe and Richard Kelly Jnr on the panel.

According to the publication, the first assignment for the new team will be to select a team for the upcoming 2021 regional tournaments. Cricket West Indies is targeting February for the start of the Super50 and early April for the start of the Four-Day tournament.

However, these plans are yet to be confirmed because of the covid19 pandemic. It also said that Bodoe was asked to be the chairman, but due to business commitments, he decided to decline the top post.

Bodoe worked under Gray previously, but this will be Kelly’s first stint as a Red Force senior selector. Keno Mason, who also played on the national senior team, will not continue in his position as selector.