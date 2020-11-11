Three Venezuelan women arrested for ammunition

Three Venezuelan women have been charged with possession of ammunition.

The Penal CID said the women were held on October 19 at a house in Gopie Trace, where 54 rounds of .38 special ammunition were found in a knapsack on the floor.

The three are Amitzadays Uricare, 22, Luisctreth Uricare, 25, and Lineisis Salazar, 18, of Tucupita, Venezuela.

The charges were laid by WPC Sonnylal and the women were expected to appear before Siparia magistrate Aden Stroud on Wednesday.