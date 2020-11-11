Rowley: Humiliated Kamla seeking to distract

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has put the sale of the Petrotrin refinery in "jeopardy." He said she is trying her best to find distractions after being "humiliated" by a plagiarism incident that occurred over the weekend. He was speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our current opposition leader needs to make herself relevant, but certainly it ought not be at the expense of the national community. They have a habit of trying to upstage the government and representation of the people of TT. So, whenever it is required for the government to represent the people, the opposition leader likes to jump out in front either to make a statement or ask questions or congratulate," Rowley said.

Over the weekend, a message was posted on Persad-Bissessar's Facebook page congratulating the US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, as the US election results were called for the Democrats.

But it was later determined to be a plagiarised congratulatory message taken from UK leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer who posted online a short time before Persad-Bissessar's post. In her version, "UK" was replaced by "TT."

An apology was later issued, saying it was a result of an "administrative error." Later, another apology was issued saying Starmer's speech was used as a guideline but was accidentally used without proper editing.

Dr Rowley said, "In a simple matter like saying congratulations, she disgraced our country by plagiarising virtually word-for-word, the congratulation from a British MP."

Rowley said this led to Persad-Bissessar needing "a distraction" owing to her "humiliation," which led to her accusing government of planning to sell Petrotrin's assets without informing the public.

He said she publicised a document which was put forward to the government by the negotiating team from Patriotic Energies Ltd, which included ongoing negotiations in commercial matters and non-disclosure agreements.

"So, she organised her forum on Monday and decided to interfere, intervene, undermine, languish and destroy the government's carefully-laid plans and carefully negotiated positions with respect to the Petrotrin refinery."

He said the people who rely on the project are now the targets of political attacks, adding that a former prime minister "should know better.

"They couldn't close it down politically by winning the election, so they're attempting to close it down by making foolish attacks like this and violating all commercial principles. And telling me you found it in your mailbox, so you have to come and make yourself a rah-rah over it."